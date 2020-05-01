TigerCash (TCH) One Day Volume Tops $3.43 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $389,594.47 and $3.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.01926997 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00234027 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

