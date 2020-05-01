Torray LLC Sells 3,282 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.35.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.98. 3,044,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

