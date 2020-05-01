Total’s (TOT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,654,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts expect that Total will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 100,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Total by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

