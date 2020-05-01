TouchCon (TOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $590,583.60

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. TouchCon has a total market cap of $590,583.60 and approximately $4,792.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00058404 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00397231 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001094 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006191 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012481 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

