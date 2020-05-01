Traders Purchase Large Volume of AEGON Put Options (NYSE:AEG)

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 7,084 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,924% compared to the average daily volume of 141 put options.

AEG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,462. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1735 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in AEGON by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

