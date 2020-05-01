Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.64. 1,115,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,561. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

