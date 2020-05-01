Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 2.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.08. 1,538,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.50 and its 200-day moving average is $298.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

