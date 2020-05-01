Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,470 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $7.28 on Friday, reaching $259.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,789,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day moving average of $278.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

