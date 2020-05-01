Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.47. 910,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,557. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

