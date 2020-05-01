Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 366 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,785. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

