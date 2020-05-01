Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,301 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,858,000 after acquiring an additional 728,895 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.38. 1,049,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

