Trias Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Trias has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02416590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00197640 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Trias

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Trias' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

