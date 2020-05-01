TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 26.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 98,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,646. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $951.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

