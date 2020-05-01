Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.62. 356,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,788. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

