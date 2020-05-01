Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 14,928 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.95. 10,208,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,647,188. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

