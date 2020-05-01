Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

TRN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 3,923,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 96,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,982,109.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,104,932 shares of company stock worth $22,851,549. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

