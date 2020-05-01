Trinity Network Credit Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $357,838.93 and approximately $368.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02416590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00197640 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

