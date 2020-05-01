TrueDeck Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $166,514.01 and approximately $19,689.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

