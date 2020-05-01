Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. Truegame has a market capitalization of $156,756.41 and approximately $18,169.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

