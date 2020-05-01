Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 358 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $187.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,286.04. 9,752,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,724. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,054.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,909.63. The company has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.