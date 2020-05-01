TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,322. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $18,431,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after acquiring an additional 456,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 398,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

