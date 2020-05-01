Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.24.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 6,877,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 186,325 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 275,900 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 3,191,471 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

