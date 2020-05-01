Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter.

TUP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,172. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.