Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) is Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 3.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Twilio worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.11. 123,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

