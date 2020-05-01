Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 8,680,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,861,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

