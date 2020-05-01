Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.92. 1,771,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,456. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73.

