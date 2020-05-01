Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.