Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 319.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.92. 2,525,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,317. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.