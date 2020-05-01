Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.23 on Friday, reaching $268.74. 5,066,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508,580. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average of $286.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

