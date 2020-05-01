Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 28,211,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,078,625. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,411,190. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

