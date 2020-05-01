Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,054,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949,986. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $59,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,411,190 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

