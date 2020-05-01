Tygh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,513 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences accounts for 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of PRA Health Sciences worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 771,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

