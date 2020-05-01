Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,451 shares during the period. MAXIMUS accounts for 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of MAXIMUS worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in MAXIMUS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 365,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,093. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

