Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,540 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.70% of Hooker Furniture worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOFT. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOFT. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Hooker Furniture from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

