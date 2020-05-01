Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,083,000 after acquiring an additional 376,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,128 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after acquiring an additional 395,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 1,071,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,447. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -232.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

