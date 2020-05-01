UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €47.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.56 ($61.11).

BAS traded down €2.56 ($2.98) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €46.69 ($54.28). 9,198,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a fifty-two week high of €74.60 ($86.74). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.82.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

