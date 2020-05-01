UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 93 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 93 price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 94 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 93.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.