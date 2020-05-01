UBS Group Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $202.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

SYK traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.95. 1,821,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 234,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

