UBS Group Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $242.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $223.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

Shares of FB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.27. 30,396,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The company has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

