UBS Group Trims TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $48.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,762,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $23,502,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,277,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.