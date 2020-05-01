UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Trimmed by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $135,230,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $20,637,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 467,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after buying an additional 436,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,137. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

