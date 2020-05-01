Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0045

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Unify has a market cap of $81,649.74 and approximately $2,251.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00540472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 490.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005594 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.