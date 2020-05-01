Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Cfra boosted their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

