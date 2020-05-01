Unison Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hormel Foods makes up about 1.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,028,000 after purchasing an additional 177,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,910,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,141. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $668,669.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.