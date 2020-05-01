Unison Advisors LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Biogen comprises about 2.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Biogen by 32.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Biogen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Biogen by 171.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

BIIB stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,609. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

