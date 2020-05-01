United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.78 ($42.77).

Several brokerages have commented on UTDI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €31.45 ($36.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. United Internet has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

