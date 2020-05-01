United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

