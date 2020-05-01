United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of USM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.61. United States Cellular has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $51.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at $510,422.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,127.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

