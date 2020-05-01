United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ USLM traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $78.36. 578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $475.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.65. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

