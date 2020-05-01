United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 50,057 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.31.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.97. 5,886,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.